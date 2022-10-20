Woman dies after being hit by car in Henderson

A hit-and-run in Henderson, Kentucky, that was first reported on Wednesday night is now being investigated as a fatal incident.
Dispatchers said the 911 call came in shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday for a woman who had been hit by a car on South Green Street.
Henderson Police say witnesses saw the woman trying to cross the street when it looked like she had a medical emergency, which caused her to fall forward into the road.
Police said that a vehicle driving down Green Street hit the woman as she was laying in the road.
The woman died from her injuries and was identified as 24-year-old Sierra Powell.
Police say they were later contacted by the driver after they saw the news of the incident.
HPD continues to investigate. Anyone with more information should call Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111.