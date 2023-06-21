Woman dies after shooting near Owensboro park

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — We're working to learn more about a deadly Wednesday afternoon shooting that happened in Owensboro.
Officials with the Daviess County Sheriff's Office, Kentucky State Police, and Owensboro Police Department responded to the shooting on Willet Road near Ben Hawes Park around 12:30 p.m.
Authorities told us a woman who was shot was taken to the hospital, but that she died shortly after arriving.
Officials with the sheriff's office said that the Daviess County Coroner would be performing an autopsy and releasing the victim's identity at a later time.
Anyone with information on the shooting is being asked to call the sheriff's office at 270-685-8444 or Crime Stoppers at 270-685-8484.
