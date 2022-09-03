 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Woman drowns in pond in Daviess County

  • Updated
  • 0
water waves mgn graphic

Authorities in Daviess County, Kentucky, say a woman died in a drowning incident on Friday. 

The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says crews were called to investigate a drowning at a home near Vertrees Road and Greenbriar Road around 5:15 p.m. on Friday.

When authorities arrived at the home, they say the woman was already dead. They say the woman had been discovered in a pond by someone around 5 p.m.

According to the sheriff's office, the woman who died was last seen around 11:30 a.m. that morning, mowing her lawn.

No other details leading up to the woman's death have been made available at this time. As of early Saturday morning, the woman had not been identified.

Stay with 44News on-air and online for any updates.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you