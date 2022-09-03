Woman drowns in pond in Daviess County

Authorities in Daviess County, Kentucky, say a woman died in a drowning incident on Friday.
The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says crews were called to investigate a drowning at a home near Vertrees Road and Greenbriar Road around 5:15 p.m. on Friday.
When authorities arrived at the home, they say the woman was already dead. They say the woman had been discovered in a pond by someone around 5 p.m.
According to the sheriff's office, the woman who died was last seen around 11:30 a.m. that morning, mowing her lawn.
No other details leading up to the woman's death have been made available at this time. As of early Saturday morning, the woman had not been identified.
