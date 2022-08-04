Woman facing Arson charge after house fire in Owensboro

An Owensboro, Kentucky woman is behind bars on an arson charge after police say she intentionally set fire to a home on Wednesday.
Early Wednesday morning around 1:30 a.m., officers with the Owensboro Police Department and member of the Owensboro Fire Department responded to a house fire in the area of West 9th Street and Frederica Street.
According to police, detectives came to investigate the fire with the fire department, and determined that the fire was set on purpose.
OPD says that 39-year-old Sara E. Lefler of Owensboro was arrested and charged with Arson for intentionally setting the house on fire, putting two other occupants of the house in danger of death or injury.
Lefler was booked into the Daviess County Jail. Jail records show she's being held on a $100,000 full cash bond.