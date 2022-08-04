 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
western Kentucky, including the following areas, along and east of
Interstates 57 and 24.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A slow moving disturbance will trigger scattered to numerous
thunderstorms through this evening. Storms that repeat over
the same area will be capable of producing flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Woman facing Arson charge after house fire in Owensboro

Sara E Lefler, 39, of Owensboro (Daviess County Jail photo)

An Owensboro, Kentucky woman is behind bars on an arson charge after police say she intentionally set fire to a home on Wednesday.

Early Wednesday morning around 1:30 a.m., officers with the Owensboro Police Department and member of the Owensboro Fire Department responded to a house fire in the area of West 9th Street and Frederica Street.

According to police, detectives came to investigate the fire with the fire department, and determined that the fire was set on purpose.

OPD says that 39-year-old Sara E. Lefler of Owensboro was arrested and charged with Arson for intentionally setting the house on fire, putting two other occupants of the house in danger of death or injury.

Lefler was booked into the Daviess County Jail. Jail records show she's being held on a $100,000 full cash bond.

