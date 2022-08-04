Woman facing Arson charge after house fire in Owensboro

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and western Kentucky, including the following areas, along and east of Interstates 57 and 24. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - A slow moving disturbance will trigger scattered to numerous thunderstorms through this evening. Storms that repeat over the same area will be capable of producing flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&