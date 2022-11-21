Woman killed in Monday morning house fire in Union County

A woman is dead after a house fire that happened on Monday morning in Union County, Kentucky.
Officials with the Union County Volunteer Fire Department tell us that the woman died in a fire that broke out at a home on Madison Street in Uniontown early Monday morning around 4 a.m.
Fire officials say that three people were in the house when the fire started, but there's no word on whether or not the other two individuals were injured.
No other details are currently available on the cause of the fire, and the women's identity hasn't been release to us at this time.
