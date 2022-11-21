Woman shares special connection with new Spottsville Bridge in Henderson County

Crews have recently wrapped up projects surrounding the demolition of the old Spottsville Bridge and the opening of the new one in Henderson County, Kentucky.
While to many, the bridge may just be another part of a daily commutes or other travels, one woman shares a special connection with the bridge.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 2 shared the story of Becky Bentley on Monday, and said that for Bentley, the bridge represents family.
As KYTC explains, Bentley's late father Michael Bugg was a retired heavy equipment operator, who loved watching crews as they constructed the bridge from the ground up.
Sadly, Bentley's father died one month before the new bridge opened to traffic, but KYTC says Bentley attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the bridge in her father's honor.
While many out-of-town guests will be traveling on the bridge to visit friends or family this holiday season, Bentley will be thinking of her father as the Spottsville Bridge carries her over the Green River.