Workers closing part of KY 416 in Henderson County for cross drain replacement

A road closure that's scheduled for Monday could affect some drivers in Henderson County, Kentucky.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says that work crews will close part of KY 416 in Henderson County on Monday, Oct. 24, for a cross drain replacement.
According to KYTC, the work will take place from Mile Marker 14 to Mile Marker 15.6, between Jones Brothers Road and the Audubon Parkway.
The work is expected to last from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
KYTC says there will be no marked detours during the work, and that drivers will not be able to drive through the work zone.