 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE DANGER CONTINUES...

No appreciable rain chances are forecast until early next week, so
moderate to severe drought conditions will continue to worsen.
Strengthening winds will offer increasingly breezy and at times
gusty conditions, which will offset an expected slight uptick in
overall relative humidity. This combination offers to keep a
heightened fire danger for the region through the weekend.

Outdoor burning is not recommended. Bans on outdoor burning have
been issued in many counties. Be especially careful with matches
and smoking materials. Hot vehicle exhaust pipes or other
pyrotechnics can ignite grass and other fine flammables, which
would grow quickly in this environment.

Workers closing part of KY 416 in Henderson County for cross drain replacement

  • 0
44News Traffic Alert

A road closure that's scheduled for Monday could affect some drivers in Henderson County, Kentucky.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says that work crews will close part of KY 416 in Henderson County on Monday, Oct. 24, for a cross drain replacement.

According to KYTC, the work will take place from Mile Marker 14 to Mile Marker 15.6, between Jones Brothers Road and the Audubon Parkway.

The work is expected to last from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

KYTC says there will be no marked detours during the work, and that drivers will not be able to drive through the work zone.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you