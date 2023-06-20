World Changers organization returns to help Henderson homeowners this week

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — World Changers Volunteers are hitting the streets of Henderson this week, painting, repairing, and building wherever they’re needed to.
44News spoke with student Autumn Jeffords on why she is a part of this project, and she told us, “the fact that we are so young and that you have kids from ages 12 to 25 coming to do work to serve others, is just really amazing.”
This is the second year the organization has made its way back to the tri-state since the pandemic.
The program brings middle and high school students for one week to work on minor home repairs at no cost.
Students from all over the country are also equipped and encouraged to build relationships with homeowners and community members.
“As making an impact on the homeowners and being there, and helping them, they develop that great bond. Like Dr. Seuss said, ‘to the world you may be one person, but to one person you are in the world,” City of Henderson Community Development Specialist Tammy Willett told 44News.
These 130 kids will split into teams and visit 14 Henderson homes to help low-income families who can't afford the repairs.
Overall, their goal is to rebuild hope in the city of Henderson.
Eligible applicants may be on the waiting list for a year due to the need for repairs among residents.