World's oldest blood donor honored in Madisonville after giving 36 gallons

A 96-year-old man who holds the official Guinness World Record title of oldest active blood donor was honored in Madisonville, Kentucky, after giving his 36th gallon
Officials with Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville said Wednesday that 96-year-old Dale Faughn of Fredonia, Kentucky, was recently honored for donating his 36th gallon through the facility's blood bank.
We're told that Faughn has been donating blood with Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville since the age of 49 in 1975.
According to the hospital, Faughn was officially named the Guinness World Record holder as the oldest active blood donor in 2017 - a title he still proudly holds.
Faughn is also a Marine, a poet, and a former teacher.
"Mr. Faughn embodies service over self and believes in giving what he can to help others," a statement from Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville says.
Faugh was honored by receiving a ward from Dr. Justin Sedlak, medical director of Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville Laboratory Services.
If you would like to become a blood donor, call 270-825-5150 to schedule an appointment.