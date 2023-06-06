Wreck shuts down Owensboro's Blue Bridge in both directions, state bridge inspector called

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — A Tuesday morning wreck has shut down the Blue Bridge in Owensboro in both directions.
Officials tell 44News that a crash involving a semi truck happened just after 11 a.m.
No one was injured, and there's no word yet what caused the crash to happen.
In addition to the semi, witnesses at the scene tell us several other vehicles were involved in the crash.
The Owensboro Police Department says the State Bridge Inspector is responding to the scene, and that the bridge will be closed until further notice.
The Blue Bridge, formally known as the Glover Cary Bridge, connects Owensboro, Kentucky, to Spencer County, Indiana.
You can see a live view of the scene from our 44 Sky Cam Network.