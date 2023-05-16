WWI-era plane makes emergency crash landing in Muhlenberg County

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) — A WWI-era plan made an emergency crash landing in Muhlenberg County on Monday.
The plane made the controlled crash landing at Wendell H. Ford Regional Training Center in Greenville at 5:29 p.m. on Monday after reportedly losing engine power at 1,500 feet.
Two pilots who were in the plan were able to walk away uninjured, but one pilot checked into a local hospital to be evaluated.
The plan was headed to Bowling Green after refueling in Hopkins County, when its engine suddenly lost power.
The historical plane, which was recently displayed at an airshow in Indiana, suffered heavy damage while landing in the open field at the training site.
The 1913 WWI plane was one of only six remaining in the world and the only one that certified for coast-to-coast flights.