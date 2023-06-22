Young child flown to hospital after shooting in Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — Crews were at the scene of a shooting in Henderson County on Thursday.
Dispatchers say first responders were sent to a shots-fired call just before 10 a.m. in the 13000 block of US Hwy 41.
Officials at the scene tell us a 12-year-old boy was shot in the abdomen.
The young victim was airlifted to the hospital for treatment.
Officials with the sheriff's office say the shooting appears to be accidental in nature, but that the investigation is still active.
Stay with 44News on-air and online for any updates.