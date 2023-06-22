 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Young child flown to hospital after shooting in Henderson County

  • Updated
  • 0
Henderson County Sheriff's Office at the scene of a shooting on Thursday

Henderson County Sheriff's Office at the scene of a shooting on Thursday

Officials say a 12-year-old boy was shot in the abdomen.

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — Crews were at the scene of a shooting in Henderson County on Thursday.

Dispatchers say first responders were sent to a shots-fired call just before 10 a.m. in the 13000 block of US Hwy 41.

Officials at the scene tell us a 12-year-old boy was shot in the abdomen.

The young victim was airlifted to the hospital for treatment.

Officials with the sheriff's office say the shooting appears to be accidental in nature, but that the investigation is still active.

Stay with 44News on-air and online for any updates.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you