Kentucky's bi-partisan election reform bill heads to the governor's desk

A bill that makes several changes to election procedures in Kentucky is now going to the governor for final approval.
The bill passed with bi-partisan support after some changes were implemented accepted.
It will keep some of the state's polices intact that were implemented during the pandemic, including expanded early voting and the use of mail-in ballots in some cases.
Early voting can now happen for three days ahead of the election.
The bill would also prevent clerks from consolidating or closing down polling centers. It also allows each county to create a so-called vote center where anyone who is registered to vote in that county may do so.
Absentee voters will be allowed to submit their votes in drop boxes and allow clerks to start counting ballots up to two weeks days before Election Day.
House Bill 302 will also implement new features designed to make the voting process more secure; like rules making it easier to take voters off the rolls who have moved out of state and expanding the ban on "ballot harvesting" the collection of absentee ballots by a third party.
“I’m grateful to the General Assembly, particularly Senators Damon Thayer and Robby Mills, for their work in passing this important legislation to improve the voter experience,” Adams said. “On behalf of the voters we serve, I ask Governor Beshear to sign it.”