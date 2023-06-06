 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kentucky's governor orders flags flown at half staff to honor fallen Fort Campbell soldier

  • Updated
  • 0

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEVV) — Kentucky is mourning the loss of a Fort Campbell soldier who died in a training exercise earlier this year.

Gov. Andy Beshear ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset Wednesday, June 7, in honor of Aaron M. Healy.

According to the U.S. Army, the 32-year-old Fort Campbell soldier was killed during a training exercise March 29 when his HH60 Blackhawk helicopter crashed in Trigg County.

Authorities say it happened during a routine training mission.

Healy was posthumously promoted to chief warrant officer 2 and he will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery on Wednesday.

Gov. Beshear encourages everyone across the commonwealth to join in this tribute.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you