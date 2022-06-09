Kentucky's governor provides update on recovery efforts ahead of 6-month mark of deadly tornadoes

On Dec. 10, 2021, multiple western Kentucky communities were devastated by deadly storms and tornadoes that claimed 81 lives.
On Thursday, one day ahead of the six-month mark since the deadly tornadoes hit those communities, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear provided an update on the state's recovery efforts.
To date, Gov. Beshear says it's estimated that federal, state and Red Cross disaster assistance efforts total more than $193.4 million – with the Commonwealth of Kentucky efforts representing more than $108 million in awards through the SAFE Act Fund and the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund.
The governor says that nearly 2,600 individuals who lost their homes have also been housed through emergency programs.
Gov. Beshear says that through the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund, more than $52 million has been raised to date, with more than $26 million in disbursements have been made so far. Funding has gone towards funeral expenses, support for uninsured homeowners and renters, and nonprofit home builders.
Since the Dec. 10 tornadoes, Gov. Beshear says crews have worked to remove more than 2.5 million cubic yards of debris from 19 counties. “To put this incredible accomplishment into context, a tandem dump truck carries about 10 cubic yards of debris in each load, so the 2.5 million removed is roughly equal to 250,000 truckloads,” said Gov. Beshear.
On Friday, six months from the date of the tornadoes, the Governor will travel to Mayfield to help celebrate the first fully constructed new homes.
To see more detailed stats on the state's recovery efforts, you can visit kentucky.gov.