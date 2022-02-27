 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Owensboro, Newburgh, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown and Golconda.

.With dry weather expected this week, crests on the Ohio River from
Owensboro to Golconda are forecast from tonight through Thursday.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Mount
Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...Minor to Moderate
flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 44.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 44.6
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
Monday, March 07.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

Kidnapped 2-Year-Old Found Safe, Police Still Searching for Father: KSP

  • Updated
  • 0
Father On The Run with Kidnapped Son After Shooting Mother Dead: KSP
Marisa Patwa

Authorities say 2-year-old Caesen Gordon has been found safe after he was kidnapped by his father. 

Police say his father, 32-year-old Christopher Gordon, shot the child's mother and a ten-year-old boy in Louisville Sunday afternoon.

The mother, in her 30's, died. The 10-year-old was taken to a hospital.

The Amber Alert for Caesen was sent out at 8 p.m. and canceled by 10 p.m. after he was found by Louisville Police.

Troopers say Christopher Gordon has a violent criminal history and could be traveling into the Henderson and Union County areas in a Ford F150.

If anyone spots him, they are asked to not make contact and to call police.

