Kidnapped 2-Year-Old Found Safe, Police Still Searching for Father: KSP

Authorities say 2-year-old Caesen Gordon has been found safe after he was kidnapped by his father.
Police say his father, 32-year-old Christopher Gordon, shot the child's mother and a ten-year-old boy in Louisville Sunday afternoon.
The mother, in her 30's, died. The 10-year-old was taken to a hospital.
The Amber Alert for Caesen was sent out at 8 p.m. and canceled by 10 p.m. after he was found by Louisville Police.
Troopers say Christopher Gordon has a violent criminal history and could be traveling into the Henderson and Union County areas in a Ford F150.
If anyone spots him, they are asked to not make contact and to call police.