Kids Destroy Sink, Set Off Fire Extinguisher in Washington Square Mall: Evansville Police

Officers with the Evansville Police Department were called to Washington Square Mall over the weekend to investigate some vandalism that was reportedly caused by a few kids.
EPD says officers went to the Washington Square Mall at the corner of Washington Avenue and S. Green River Road on Saturday after someone called 911 and said that three kids who had caused property damage earlier in the day had returned to the mall.
Police said the kids had taken off before they could get there, but that some damage was spotted.
According to EPD, a sink had been ripped from the wall and destroyed in the men's bathroom. A fire extinguisher had also been set off, flooding a wing of the building with white fire retardant powder.
Police say they interviewed several people at the mall before filing a criminal mischief report.