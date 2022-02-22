 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Missouri...Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Cairo affecting Mississippi, Ballard, Pulaski,
Hickman, Alexander, Fulton and Carlisle Counties.

Ohio River at Golconda affecting Crittenden, Livingston, Hardin
and Pope Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Posey, Henderson and
Vanderburgh Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Union and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Crittenden, Hardin and
Gallatin Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Vanderburgh, Daviess,
Warrick, Spencer and Henderson Counties.

.Heavy rain that fell last week, combined with expected rain this
week, will cause continued rises on the Ohio River.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 41.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 11:00 AM CST Tuesday was 41.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 45.2 feet Friday,
March 04. Additional rises are possible thereafter.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

Kids Getting New Illnesses Weeks After Recovering from Covid-19: St. Vincent Evansville

  • Updated
  • 0
Marisa Patwa

For parents, their children getting Covid-19 is incredibly scary.

Now they have a rare illness to look out for called Multi-System Inflammatory syndrome.

"It's definitely one of those that's new with Covid," said Dr. Christian Beuschel, the vice president of medical affairs at St. Vincent Evansville. He is also a pediatric hospitalist.

MIS-C arises in children usually two to six weeks after recovering from the virus.

"You see it as young as four and as old as 15," Dr. Beuschel said.

Symptoms for MIS-C can include abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, rash, conjunctivitis and low blood pressure.

In severe cases, parts of the body become inflamed.

"Their blood vessels are swollen," Dr. Beuschel said. "Their heart can be damaged by it, their kidneys."

According to the CDC, there have been almost 7,000 cases during the pandemic and 59 deaths.

Just last week, a 10-year-old Wisconsin boy died from the disease.

While there have not been deaths locally, there have been 15 kids hospitalized at St. Vincent Evansville for it. 

"Why is it happening? There are still a lot of studies trying to figure why, but it seems the virus is setting off the body's immune system in an abnormal way," Dr. Beuschel said. "So, instead of the immune system attacking the virus 4 to 6 weeks later, the immune system starts attacking itself."

The CDC says the Pfizer vaccine reduced the likelihood of MIS-C by 91 percent in children ages 12 to 18.

