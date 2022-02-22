Kids Getting New Illnesses Weeks After Recovering from Covid-19: St. Vincent Evansville

For parents, their children getting Covid-19 is incredibly scary.
Now they have a rare illness to look out for called Multi-System Inflammatory syndrome.
"It's definitely one of those that's new with Covid," said Dr. Christian Beuschel, the vice president of medical affairs at St. Vincent Evansville. He is also a pediatric hospitalist.
MIS-C arises in children usually two to six weeks after recovering from the virus.
"You see it as young as four and as old as 15," Dr. Beuschel said.
Symptoms for MIS-C can include abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, rash, conjunctivitis and low blood pressure.
In severe cases, parts of the body become inflamed.
"Their blood vessels are swollen," Dr. Beuschel said. "Their heart can be damaged by it, their kidneys."
According to the CDC, there have been almost 7,000 cases during the pandemic and 59 deaths.
Just last week, a 10-year-old Wisconsin boy died from the disease.
While there have not been deaths locally, there have been 15 kids hospitalized at St. Vincent Evansville for it.
"Why is it happening? There are still a lot of studies trying to figure why, but it seems the virus is setting off the body's immune system in an abnormal way," Dr. Beuschel said. "So, instead of the immune system attacking the virus 4 to 6 weeks later, the immune system starts attacking itself."
The CDC says the Pfizer vaccine reduced the likelihood of MIS-C by 91 percent in children ages 12 to 18.