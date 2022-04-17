Kids Participate in Helicopter Drop Easter Egg Hunt at Henderson Church

Hundreds of kids hunted for Easter eggs Saturday at a Henderson church. What made this hunt extra special? A helicopter flew by to drop the eggs off.
The fun took place on the lawn of First Assembly of God. The 5-and-under hunt kicked off at 12:15 p.m.
The 6-and older hunt started just before 12:45 p.m., when a siren was accidentally touched.
Kids started running towards the field before the helicopter dropped the second batch of eggs off. Church members ushered them back in and parents got a good laugh in as kids dropped their eggs and went back to the starting line.
Participants who found golden eggs could cash them in for toys.
Children were also able to hop aboard one of the Henderson fire trucks, take pictures with the helicopter and snack on some tasty food truck BBQ
For anyone who missed the fun, there will be an Easter service at the church at 10:30 a.m.