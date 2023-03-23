Knox County coroner arrested for official misconduct

We're learning the Knox County coroner is facing several charges.
Indiana State Police say 40-year-old Karen Donovan of Vincennes was arrested Wednesday, March 22nd.
Indiana State Police detectives say they initiated an investigation in April 2022 after receiving information of misconduct.
A search warrant was executed at Donovan's home in Vincennes.
We're told that's where authorities found meth and fentanyl.
Donovan was booked in the Knox County Jail where she later posted bond and was released.
She faces charges of possession of meth, possession of schedule II controlled substance (fentanyl), and official misconduct.