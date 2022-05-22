Knox County Family Without A Home After Thursday Nights Tornado

Decker, IN is a small town just north of Evansville, It's just one area hit by Thursday nights severe storms.
The tornado, which we now know was an EF2 ripped it's way through town causing major winds resulting in debris damage even causing several trees to topple onto homes.
One tree barely missed Teresa Dobsons home.
"This tree missed our house, except it clipped the very corner," said Dobson. "It did get out sheds, it go our out buidlings."
Unfortunately the same can't be said for Dobson's neighbor, Amanda McDaniel.
"All I heard was it hit my house and I seen it come through the hallway right in front of the spare bathroom and to my knowledge that's all I thought it was just a whole through the roof," said McDaniel.
McDaniel and her three children were inside of the home when two large trees fell on top of it. The trees fell on the side where her children's bedrooms are but that night the kids were sleeping in the living room.
"A lot of people would hear the cracking of the tree,I didn't even hear that," said McDaniel.
"I couldn't do anything but cry and thank God that my kids were in the living room because if they wouldn't then the fact of knowing what would have happened to my children, they would have been laying under a tree. It's just something I can't stop thinking about."
A terrifying night McDaniels and her family, fortunately they were left unharmed, making it to safety at a local church providing shelter.
"My kids and I both were literally climbing over and under branches just to get out," said McDaniel.
Now that the storm is over she and her family are left picking up the pieces.
"My daughters room, all I can see is the ceiling on her bed," said McDaniel. "my twin boys their toys are gone, they're tv's gone."
But the support from the Decker community is what keeps them pushing.
"It's times like this when you find out who your friends and neighbors are and I'm very very proud to be apart of this community." said Dobson.
Click Here for the link to Amanda McDaniels GoFundMe page to help her and her family recover from the loss of their home.