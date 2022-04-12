Knox County Home Improvement Contractor Accused of Stealing $19K From Customer: ISP

A home improvement contractor from Knox County, Indiana, is being charged with theft after state police say he was paid thousands of dollars for work he never completed.
The Indiana State Police says the investigation began in March after a homeowner in Vincennes filed a complaint against 48-year-old Jesse Pace of Bicknell, who owns and operates Superior Home Improvements.
According to ISP, the Vincennes homeowner accused Pace of taking $19,000 for work he never completed.
ISP says that during the investigation, it was revealed that the victim had signed a home improvement agreement with Superior Home Improvements, and reportedly gave Pace $10,000 in December of 2021.
State police say Pace started to do some of the work two days later, but that he hasn't been back since December 2021.
In January of 2022, ISP says the victim gave Pace another $9,000 for material for the home improvement projects. After the work went uncompleted, ISP says the victim gave them a call.
After a review of the investigation, ISP says the prosecutor's office issued a felony arrest warrant for Pace.
He was taken into custody at his home in Bicknell on Tuesday morning around 9:00 a.m. for the Level 6 Felony charge of Theft.
After being taken to the Knox County Jail, ISP says Pace posted bond and was released.