Korn Ferry players gear up for the tournament

With the United Leasing & Finance presents the Korn Ferry Tour Championship teeing off Thursday, players had the chance to get some practice in ahead of the weekend.
Players were all around Victoria National Golf Club in Newburgh on Wednesday hitting the driving range, putting green and even getting in a few holes. This weekend is the final chance for players to earn their PGA tour cards, giving them entry into almost every event on tour next season.
One player everyone has their eyes on is Evansville native Jeff Overton. Overton had some time on the tour but due to recovery and setbacks from back surgery, Overton had been out of golf for almost five and a half years. He is eyeing a top 10 finish to gain that tour card and is excited he has the chance back in his hometown.
First round gets underway Thursday morning as first groups tee off at 6:50 a.m.