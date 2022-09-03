Korn Ferry Tour Championship continues on with Round 3

The Korn Ferry Tour Championship continued with round three on Saturday from Victoria National in Newburgh.
It's movement day for golfers as players moved up and down the leaderboard, battling the sun, rain and each other as they battle it out for a shot at receiving their PGA Tour cards.
Leaders after round two now find themselves in the thick of things heading into the final round on Sunday. The leader after round three is Justin Suh at 17-under par, he sits one shot ahead of Toma Goya who sits at 16-under par.
Tee times for the final round begin at 7:30 in the morning on Sunday.