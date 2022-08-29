Korn Ferry Tour Championship expected to boost local economy

The United Leasing & Finance presents the Korn Ferry Tour Championship will tee off in Newburgh, Indiana on Thursday, August 29, with over 100 golfers competing for a $1 million prize.
In 2020, the championship restricted spectators due to the pandemic. The tournament only resumed as normal just last year.
"It brings hundreds and hundreds of people even just now, with all the crews that are coming in for the Korn Ferry. All the hotels are already booked up for the whole week," Shari Sherman, Executive Director of the Warrick County Chamber of Commerce said.
With tournament attendance expected to pick up, small businesses are already noticing.
They seemed to be from out of the country they had European accents," said Paige Venturi, the manager at Honey Moon Coffee Newburgh. "It's pretty exciting that it's drawing such an international and cultural crowd to Evansville, a small town in Indiana, so hopefully we see more of that and some more coffee lovers."
More information on the United Leasing & Finance presents the Korn Ferry Tour Championship can be found on tourchampulf.com.