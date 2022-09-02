Korn Ferry Tour Championship golfers battle it out in Round 2

Round two of the United Leasing & Finance presents the Korn Ferry Tour Championship took place at Victoria National and while the weather was sunny and humid, the golf action continued to be exciting.
It was cut day as players were fighting to be inside the cut line and make it to the weekend. 76 players made it inside the 2-under par cut line and will battle it out Saturday and Sunday.
The leader after round two is Michael Gligic at 14-under par, he was leading after round one and shot 6-under par today. Three players sit behind him at 12-under par.
Round three on Saturday will begin with tee times ranging from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.