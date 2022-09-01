Korn Ferry Tour Championship kicks off Thursday

The Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing and Finance kicked off Thursday with round one action at Victoria National Golf Club in Newburgh.
The weather and course conditions were up to par for the golfers as they battle it out for a shot on the PGA Tour. With 17 cards up for grabs, there is a lot of opportunities for these players and it all comes down to this weekend.
After round one, there were many players under par to start their weekend with most bunched together between 2 and 6 under par.
"They were perfect. Yeah it's a beautiful course but it is stressful to play so I don't really have the time to take in the sights and sounds of everything but the conditions were perfect for scoring today," says Paul Haley, Korn Ferry Tour golfer.
Michael Gligic is your leader after round one, shooting 8-under to begin play. He holds a two shot lead.
Tickets are still available to catch the rest of the tournament this weekend. First group tees off Friday morning at 6:50 a.m.