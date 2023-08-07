Korn Ferry Tour Championship prepares for final round at Victoria National

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEVV) — For the 12th and final time at Victoria National Golf Club in Newburgh, 75 golfers professional golfers from around the world will be in the tri-state, all looking to receive their PGA Tour cards.
"It's been a really really good year, lots of good young players have had great years," said Patrick Nichol, Tournament Director. "I think the futures never been brighter."
The four-day tournament will feature the best up-and-coming golfers the game has to offer. The Korn Ferry now features 3 playoff tournaments leading up to the tour championship meaning the field will feature 75 golfers instead of the usual 150. Even with no cut for the 75 golfers after Friday, the prize remains the same as 30 cards are up for grabs for players looking to make their dream come true and move up to the PGA Tour.
"I think this is a much better event especially being the Tour Championship and for us in Evansville, I think the 75 players is going to be awesome," Nichol says.
This will be the final time golfers make their way to Victoria National in Newburgh, the Tour Championship will head north to French Lick starting in 2024.
"We had a great run at Victoria National for 12 years and its time to do something different," Nichol says.
The tournament falls on the same week as Fall Festival in Evansville. Everyone is confident that both Fall Festival and the Tour Championship will be able to feed off each other and bring a lot of fun for everyone in the area.
"Its just exciting that we have a lot going on that week and I think its a benefit to the community," said Ron Romain, Executive Chairman, United Companies. "But, having a world class golf event here is pretty special for Evansville."
You can catch all the action and see the next wave of PGA Tour golfers when they tee off Thursday October 5th through Sunday the 8th at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance.
More information on tickets and the event: https://tourchampulf.com/