KSP: 'Armed and dangerous' 18-year-old wanted for murder was last seen in Owensboro

Kentucky State Police say an 18-year-old, considered 'armed and dangerous,' is wanted for murder and burglary and might be in Owensboro, Kentucky.
Troopers are searching for William C. Arant, known as Conor or Willie, from Island, Kentucky.
Authorities say a warrant has been issued, and Arant is considered armed and dangerous. He is last believed to be in the Owensboro area.
Troopers are looking for Arant in connection to the death of Steven Powell.
KSP says Powell was shot at a house on the 370 block of West Second Street in Calhoun, Kentucky, on Thursday around 3:20 a.m.
Authorities say Powell was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.
KSP asks anyone who knows the whereabouts of Arant to contact Post 16 at 270-826-3312 or a local police agency.