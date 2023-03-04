KSP asks for help finding missing Crofton, Kentucky, teen

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Indiana...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Vanderburgh, Henderson,
Union and Posey Counties.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville,
Henderson, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda,
Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, Cairo...Moderate
flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING TO FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...From Monday evening to Friday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Saturday the stage was 27.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
Monday evening to a crest of 35.7 feet early Wednesday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Vanderburgh, Warrick,
Henderson, Daviess and Spencer Counties.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville,
Henderson, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda,
Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, Cairo...Moderate
flooding is forecast.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON TO FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...From Sunday afternoon to Friday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CST Saturday the stage was 32.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 39.7 feet Tuesday morning.
It will then fall below flood stage early Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

KSP asks for help finding missing Crofton, Kentucky, teen

  • 0
Kylee Greenwell

Kentucky State Police are asking for help in locating a missing runaway juvenile. 

KSP says 14-year-old Kylee Greenwell was last seen at her home on Poole Mill Road in Crofton, Kentucky, on March 1, 2023, around 1:00 a.m.

She is 5'4, weighs around 105 pounds, and has hazel eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen wearing white, red, and black plaid pajama pants, a gray t-shirt, and brown boots with marron around the ankles. 

Anyone with information about Kylee Greenwell's whereabouts is urged to contact KSP at 270-676-3313 or toll-free in Kentucky at 800-222-5555. You can also contact your local law enforcement agency.

