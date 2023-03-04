KSP asks for help finding missing Crofton, Kentucky, teen

Kentucky State Police are asking for help in locating a missing runaway juvenile.
KSP says 14-year-old Kylee Greenwell was last seen at her home on Poole Mill Road in Crofton, Kentucky, on March 1, 2023, around 1:00 a.m.
She is 5'4, weighs around 105 pounds, and has hazel eyes and brown hair.
She was last seen wearing white, red, and black plaid pajama pants, a gray t-shirt, and brown boots with marron around the ankles.
Anyone with information about Kylee Greenwell's whereabouts is urged to contact KSP at 270-676-3313 or toll-free in Kentucky at 800-222-5555. You can also contact your local law enforcement agency.