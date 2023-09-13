 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

KSP: Body recovered from Ohio River following pursuit

  • Updated
  • 0
KSP: Water rescue underway after individual drives into Ohio River
El'Agance Shemwell

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — Kentucky State Police Troopers and Daviess County Emergency Services were on the scene of a water rescue at Wrights-Landing Road Wednesday.

KSP says a body was recovered from the Ohio River. The identity of the victim is unknown at this time.

According to KSP, a trooper spotted a suspicious vehicle on the side of the road Wednesday evening. As the trooper stopped, the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed and into the Ohio River.  

The autopsy will take place in Madisonville.

Stick with 44News on-air and online as we continue to update this developing story. 

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you