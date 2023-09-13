KSP: Body recovered from Ohio River following pursuit

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — Kentucky State Police Troopers and Daviess County Emergency Services were on the scene of a water rescue at Wrights-Landing Road Wednesday.
KSP says a body was recovered from the Ohio River. The identity of the victim is unknown at this time.
According to KSP, a trooper spotted a suspicious vehicle on the side of the road Wednesday evening. As the trooper stopped, the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed and into the Ohio River.
The autopsy will take place in Madisonville.
