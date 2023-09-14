 Skip to main content
KSP: Driver recovered from Ohio River identified

  • Updated
El'Agance Shemwell

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — Kentucky State Police have identified the body pulled from the Ohio River Wednesday night. 

KSP Trooper Corey King says the male is 30-year-old Ohn Y. Awar of Bowling Green, Kentucky. Awar died from blunt force trauma and drowning.

As we previously reported, Kentucky State Police Troopers and Daviess County Emergency Services were called to a water rescue at Wrights-Landing Road Wednesday night following a police pursuit. 

According to officials, a trooper spotted a suspicious vehicle on the side of the road Wednesday evening. As the trooper stopped, the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed and into the Ohio River.  

KSP says the investigation is ongoing. 

