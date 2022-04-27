KSP hosts 'Cover the Cruiser' to support Kentucky Special Olympics

At Casey's General Store in Owensboro, all it took was a dollar in donations, and you could get yourself a sticker and smack it onto the side of a KSP cruiser, all in the support of Kentucky's Special Olympics.
Troopers said that last year, KSP raised more than $20,000 for Special Olympics during this event, and 44News spoke with a local athlete in Owensboro about all the fundraising.
“I’m so happy that they’re helping us to raise money to help the athletes," said Jennifer Hamilton, local Special Olympic athlete. "It has opened up so many doors for me, and I didn’t even realize it until I joined it in ‘96.”
Hamilton said Kentucky’s Special Olympics has made her so many new friends and made her so much more confident.
Wednesday's fundraiser saw more than 100 individual donations covering the side of the cruiser.
Trooper Corey King said if you missed Wednesday's fundraising event, don’t worry, you can still go to SoKY.org to help donate to this great cause.