KSP investigating deadly crash that injured a Princeton and Dawson Springs man

Kentucky State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Caldwell County involving a Princeton, Kentucky, man and a Dawson Springs, Kentucky, man.

Authorities say the crash occurred on Friday just after midnight on US 62.

According to officials, Michael Wright, of Princeton, Kentucky, was driving eastbound on US 62 with Carl Miner, of Kuttawa, Kentucky, driving in front of him.

Wright's car hit Miner's car because of a line of slowing traffic and sent Miner's car into the westbound lanes, according to the press release.

Authorities say that Miner's car then crashed head-on with Brandon Downs' pickup truck.

Officials say Carl Miner was pronounced deceased on scene, and his passenger, Christian Stayton, of Dawson Springs, Kentucky, was flown to a hospital.

Wright and his passenger went to a local hospital for their injuries.

Downs was also taken to a local hospital for his injuries.

