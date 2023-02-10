KSP launches criminal investigation into early morning house fire in Webster County

Crews are on the scene of a house fire just outside of Poole, Kentucky.
This is just West of Sebree in Webster County.
We're told that call came in around 2 a.m. Thursday morning on Poole Mill Road.
Fire officials tell us they are not sure how long the fire was active, but at this time they are still dousing hot spots.
The State Fire Marshall and Kentucky State Police were called to the scene to investigate. We're told that KSP is now investigating the fire as a criminal matter.
We are working to learn more details at this hour.