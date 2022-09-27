KSP looking to hire troopers

Similar to other public safety services, the Kentucky State Police is looking to hire troopers.
Joining the list with the Indiana State police and central dispatch agencies across the Tri-State.
"We're starting to see the effects of what it's like to police our communities with lower numbers," said KSP Trooper Corey King. "we need more men and women. No doubt."
According to Trooper King, the low number of troopers has been a topic of concern for some time and it has the potential to take a toll on them.
"Our calls, our service calls whether it be priority or secondary calls have increased substantially and yet we're operating on some of the lowest numbers," said Trooper King.
So they're speaking out calling on those interested and qualified to join.
"I think really this is a good call to action for all those young people that really want to serve their community and make a difference," said Trooper King.
According to King, KSP is in the top 5 agencies throughout the state for pay. A substantial benefit for them.
"I think that's going to help our numbers increase but it will also help us retain and by retaining that means so much because thats where experience and expertise in the field comes in to share for the next generation." said Trooper King.
Although a tough job, it can be rewarding and they're hoping to see more candidates ready to take on the job.
Click here for the link to apply and the to view the list of requirements.