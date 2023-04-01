KSP: Man arrested for threatening to shoot up business

A manufacturing company was placed on lockdown Friday after receiving threats, according to officials.
Authorities say Kentucky State Police received a complaint on Friday that Scott Manufacturing in Sebree, Kentucky, was placed on lockdown after receiving threats.
Troopers say Jordan Ryan Abel of Sebree had been sending death threats to an employee at Scott Manufacturing and threatened to shoot up the business.
According to officials, Abel was found in Owensboro, Kentucky, and arrested.
Abel was booked into the Webster County Jail on 27 counts of terroristic threatening, according to authorities.
He is being held on a $10,000 bond.