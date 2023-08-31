 Skip to main content
KSP searching for missing Webster County teen

El'Agance Shemwell

WEBSTER COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — The Kentucky State Police is searching for a missing Webster County teen. 

KSP says 17-year-old Christopher McDaniel of Sebree was last seen by his family at his home on August 31st. 

McDaniel is described as a white male, 5’ 10”, 170 pounds, with blue hair and brown eyes. Officials state he was last seen wearing black athletic shorts, a gray t-shirt, and blue and white tennis shoes.

McDaniel was last seen riding a bicycle on KY 56 East towards Interstate 69 in Sebree.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of McDaniel is asked to contact Kentucky State Police, Post 2 at (270) 676-3313.

