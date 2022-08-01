 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 508 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS

EDWARDS

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

GALLATIN              HAMILTON              WABASH
WAYNE                 WHITE

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

POSEY

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

GIBSON                PIKE                  SPENCER
VANDERBURGH           WARRICK

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

DAVIESS               HENDERSON             UNION

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBION, BOONVILLE, CARMI, EVANSVILLE,
FAIRFIELD, FORT BRANCH, GRAYVILLE, HENDERSON, MCLEANSBORO,
MORGANFIELD, MOUNT CARMEL, OWENSBORO, PETERSBURG, POSEYVILLE,
ROCKPORT, SHAWNEETOWN, AND WEST SALEM.

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern
Vanderburgh, east central Posey and central Henderson Counties
through 945 PM CDT...

At 900 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9
miles east of Mount Vernon, moving southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

This strong thunderstorm will be near...
Henderson around 915 PM CDT.
Corydon around 920 PM CDT.

Other locations in the path of this storm include Robards.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 69 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 139 and 148.
Audubon Parkway between Mile Markers 1 and 9.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for
southwestern Indiana...and northwestern Kentucky.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

KSP to conduct roadside safety checkpoints

police lights

The Kentucky State Police will be setting up various roadside safety checkpoints as well as focusing efforts on well-known problematic areas in the Henderson district.

KSP says it utilizes traffic safety checkpoints to promote safety for drivers  and to provide a deterrent for those who violate traffic laws.

Police say they are setting these up in highly visible areas. The troopers will be looking for drivers who are impaired by drugs or alcohol.

Post 16 serves Henderson, Daviess, Union, McLean, Ohio and Hancock counties.

