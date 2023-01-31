 Skip to main content
KSP warns public of recent phone scam

Kentucky State Police are warning Henderson residents of a recent scam circulating the area. 

Kentucky State Police say the scammer goes through a series of routine sounding questions to try and get personal information over the phone. 

We're told at some point the scammer request the person to send in a fee for various law enforcement services. 

A reminder from KSP they will not ask anyone for banking or personal information or make threats of an arrest. 

Their advice is to treat every solicitation call as a scam until proven otherwise. 

