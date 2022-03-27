KWC and Brescia Univeristy Students Host 2nd Annual March For Change

Sunday, the Black Student Union Organizations of Kentucky Wesleyan College and Brescia University held the 2nd Annual March for Change.
"I think a lot of people lost hope that change is ever possible, but hopefully they see these young college students gathered for change and they'll see it is possible and it will happen in this generation," says KWC student, Wish Read.
Student leaders say the march was not prompted by a recent situation. Their goal is raise awareness about the on-going discrimination, police brutality, and social injustice in the world.
"We're bringing awareness to the Black Lives Matter Movement, and just trying to push equality amongst everyone, not just black and whites just everyone" says Armand Child.
Owensboro police escorted students, community members, and city officials from one college to the other, while they chanted and held signs. Among those, Public Defender District Court Candidate, Heather Blackburn.
"I've been with the public defender's office for 22 years, and I wanted to be here first of all to see the young faces really wanting to get the message out that we are united in this fight and in this effort. It doesn't end and it doesn't stop, we have to keep working every single day"
At the end of the walk, students joined hands and said they will to continue to march, and use their voices to work together towards a change.
KWC Black Student Union President, Tracy Mcgee adds, "It's always better to go above and bring people up with you instead of going above and leaving others. So i hope people realize that if we come together as a body, then we can defiantly conquer bigger things"