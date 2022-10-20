KWC in Owensboro to host Trunk or Treat event

There's another safe option for families who want to allow their children to collect candy on Halloween.
Kentucky Wesleyan College will host its 7th annual Truck or Treat event.
The event is happening in the parking lot behind the Yu Hak Hahn Center for the Sciences off Wesleyan Way.
It will happen on Halloween Day this year, on Monday, Oct. 31, from 5 until 6:30 pm.
Organizers say the rain location will be at the Jack T. Wells ’77 Activity Center at 3300 Frederica St.
The event is free and open to the public.