KWC to host blood drive on campus as blood supplies dwindle

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — An upcoming blood drive aims to stop the bleeding when it comes to the donor shortage impacting blood supplies.
According to organizers of the upcoming blood drive at Kentucky Wesleyan College, donors of all blood types are being sought after. There is an emergency need for platelet donors and Type O blood donors.
The Bonner Leaders Program at Kentucky Wesleyan College and the American Red Cross will host a Blood Drive on campus.
It's happening September 18 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in Rogers Hall at the Winchester Center.
Walk-in donors will be allowed, but donors are encouraged to sign up at redcrossblood.organd search for KWC.