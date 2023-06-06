KY Governor orders flags flown at half staff to honor fallen Fort Campbell soldier

Frankfort, KY (WEVV)-- Kentucky is mourning the loss of a Fort Campbell soldier who died in a training exercise earlier this year.
Gov. Andy Beshear ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset Wednesday, June 7, in honor of Aaron M. Healy.
According to the U.S. Army, the 32-year-old Fort Campbell soldier was killed during a training exercise March 29 when his HH60 Blackhawk helicopter crashed in Trigg County.
Authorities say it happened during a routine training mission.
Healy was posthumously promoted to chief warrant officer 2 and he will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery on Wednesday.
Gov. Beshear encourages everyone across the commonwealth to join in this tribute.