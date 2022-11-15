KYTC Crews prepare for winter weather to keep Kentuckians moving safely

Kentucky officials are taking extra measures this year to prepare for winter weather.
November is traditionally the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet's snow and ice season launch, where more than 2,000 staff and crew members stand ready to keep roads safe and passable.
KYTC officials are launching their first-ever "Name the Plow" program to foster community excitement when crews are out.
The newest program offers drivers a chance to name one of 14 snow trucks in the state.
One truck will be named in each of Kentucky's 12 highway districts.
The name will be displayed on the vehicle so residents can see it while it’s out for pre-treating and plowing activities.
Kentucky residents of all ages can submit names beginning Nov. 14 and running through Dec. 2 by completing an online form.
KYTC staff will vote on the winning names, and winners will be announced in early January. Entry rules are posted on the form.
Officials say for months crews have been trained, salt and road treatment supplies have been restocked, plow trucks have been serviced, and route plans have been updated.
“Our crews are essential to keeping citizens and commerce moving in Kentucky,” said KYTC Secretary Jim Gray. “While the severity and frequency of snow events are unknown, we are ready to act and do our best with the resources we have.”