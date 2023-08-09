KYTC looks for history enthusiasts of Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV)--Calling all history buffs in Henderson County!
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says they need help in preserving the history of the Black community from post-Civil War to Civil Rights.
Officials as part of the I-69 Ohio River Crossing project, KYTC and Cultural Resource Analysts are collaborating with local partners to develop a historic context addressing segregation and the ascent of the Black community in the region.
They need help identifying and celebrating significant places vital to the black community's life like churches, schools, medical facilities, housing, commercial hubs, recreation spots, and cemeteries.
KYTC officials say they want residents to share their knowledge and memories to ensure the project's success.
Those interested in being a part of this, or have any questions, can contact John Dickerson of CRA at jpdickerson@crai-ky.com or call at 812-725-3349.