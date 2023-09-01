Labor Day weekend traffic expectations and precautions

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEVV) — With the Labor Day weekend fast approaching, this a critical reminder for those hitting the roads to expect heavy traffic and plan ahead to avoid unnecessary delays.
This increased volume of vehicles can lead to a sizable amount of traffic congestion, mainly on major highways and popular travel routes.
Law enforcement agencies are ramping up efforts to ensure safe travel during the holiday weekend. Officers will be patrolling highways, enforcing traffic laws, and responding to emergencies.
44News spoke with Indiana state police, Sergeant Todd Ringle, on last year’s travel incidents, “Last year, during the 4 day holiday period, we had over 1800 crashes statewide. Unfortunately, 494 people were injured, and we lost 12 lives. So, we want to remind everybody that the holiday season typically means more crashes, more injuries, and more deaths.”
Travelers are urged to practice patience and safe driving habits. Tailgating and aggressive driving can make traffic problems worse and increase the risk of accidents.
44News spoke with Driver, Kara McKnight, on the importance of practicing patient driving, “Everyone needs to keep in mind that everyone has a destination to go to, a family to go to. So, there’s no reason to speed just a little bit, just to get to your destination a little bit faster when there’s other people’s lives on the road.”
First and foremost, planning is key. Drivers taking road trips this Labor Day weekend will likely see gas prices similar to last year with the national average for a gallon of regular in 2022 being $3.78.
Also, consider leaving during off-peak hours to avoid the worst of the congestion. Experts say the best time to travel by car over Labor Day weekend is early in the morning or in the evening.
If you're heading out of town, keep in mind that there will be heavy law enforcement on all roadways.