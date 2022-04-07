Large Fire Destroys Several Buildings in Downtown Greenville, Kentucky

Multiple fire departments from Muhlenberg County were on the scene of a large fire at in downtown Greenville, Kentucky on Thursday morning.
The Greenville Fire Department responded to the fire just before 3:00 a.m. on Thursday at a building near the intersection of East Main Cross Street and Main Street.
Five fire departments from throughout the county responded to the scene to help put out the fire and keep it from spreading to other buildings in the city's downtown, but ultimately, several buildings had to be demolished.
"The building is going to have to come down because they can't completely put the fire out because there's hot spots still inside but the buildings will have to come down," Greenville Mayor Jan Yonts told 44News.
One of the buildings that was destroyed was built in 1877, and was the second oldest in Greenville. Originally, it was a bank, but most recently served the city as a restaurant.
As of about 3:00 p.m. Thursday, the fire department said the scene was still "extremely active" as crews continued to clean up rubble and debris.
The fire department said roads in the area would continue to be closed for quite some time as work continued, and that an official news release would be issued on the fire Thursday.