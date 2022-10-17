Large truss implosion scheduled this week for old Spottsville Bridge.

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE DANGER EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON...

Northwest winds will be sustained at 10 to 15 mph with wind gusts
in the 20 to 25 mph range this afternoon. Relative humidity
values are expected to drop to around 20 to 30 percent this
afternoon. The combination of dry air, gusty winds and the
continued drought conditions, will lead to elevated fire danger
this afternoon. Grass fires, field fires and wildfires will spread
more rapidly than normal this afternoon. Be sure to follow local
burn bans and be very careful with anything that could ignite a
fire.

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather conditions anticipated today...

.|Strong northwest winds bringing in even drier air behind
a cold front are expected to combine to produce enhanced fire
danger conditions today. Fuels remain very dry amid the ongoing
drought and conditions are expected to be very favorable for brush
and wildfires spread this afternoon.

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR
Gusty winds and low relative humidity FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001,
002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 014, 015, 018, 075, 076,
076, 077, 078, 080, 081, 081, 082, 082, 083, 084, 085, 085, 086,
086, 086, 087, 087, 087, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092, 093, 094, 098,
100, 106, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112, AND 114...

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect until 6 PM CDT this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 075, 076, 077, 078, 080,
081, 082, 083, 084, 085, 086, 087, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092,
093, and 094.Fire weather zones 081, 082, 085, 086, and
087.Fire weather zones 001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008,
009, 014, 015, and 018.Fire weather zones 076, 086, 087, 098,
100, 106, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112, and 114.

* WIND...20 foot wind at 15-18 mph from the northwest.

* HUMIDITY...Minimum RH falling to 23 to 26 percent this
afternoon.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
9 AM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing. This will effectively end the growing season.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or
highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation.

&&

Large truss implosion scheduled this week for old Spottsville Bridge.

Spottsville Bridge

The next phase in the demolition of the old Spottsville Bridge along U.S. 60 in Henderson County will take place Wednesday.

KYTC announced that the second implosion for the large truss will take place on Wednesday, October 19th at 11 A.M.

Cars traveling along U.S. 60 will be temporarily stopped outside a 1000 foot "clear area" while the implosion operation and post-implosion inspections are conducted.

This is the second phase of the plan to demolish the old Spottsville Bridge after the new bridge opened to traffic a couple of months ago.  A smaller section of the bridge was imploded two weeks ago.