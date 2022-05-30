 Skip to main content
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds around 15 mph with gusts 20 to 25 mph.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, southwest
Indiana, and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...From 10 AM CDT this morning until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough chop on area lakes will pose a
heightened risk for recreational boaters enjoying the holiday on
area lakes and waterways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some lakes in the advisory area include
Clearwater Lake, Lake Wappapello, Rend Lake, Crab Orchard Lake,
Kinkaid Lake, Cedar Lake, Little Grassy Lake, Devil's Kitchen
Lake, Lake of Egypt, Kentucky Lake, and Lake Barkley.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Lake Wind Advisory indicates that winds will cause rough chop
on area lakes. Small boats will be especially prone to capsizing.

If you plan to be out on the water today, wear a lifejacket.

Last chance to get ROMP Festival tickets for low price

  • Updated
  • 0
ROMP Festival

Owensboro's annual ROMP Festival is coming soon, and tickets for the bluegrass festival will soon be seeing a price increase.

 4-Day tickets, single day tickets, and camping passes are on sale now at discounted prices, but prices will increase after Memorial Day.

The festival begins June 22 and the music plays on until June 25. ROMP Festival will, once again, be held at Yellow Creek Park.

Headliners for ROMP 2022 include the Punch Brothers, The Del McCoury Band, Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives, Leftover Salmon, Rhiannon Giddens, Tommy Emmanuel, Steep Canyon Rangers, Dan Tyminski Band, and We Banjo 3.

For Tickets and more information visit: rompfest.com.

 

