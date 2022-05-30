Last chance to get ROMP Festival tickets for low price

Owensboro's annual ROMP Festival is coming soon, and tickets for the bluegrass festival will soon be seeing a price increase.
4-Day tickets, single day tickets, and camping passes are on sale now at discounted prices, but prices will increase after Memorial Day.
The festival begins June 22 and the music plays on until June 25. ROMP Festival will, once again, be held at Yellow Creek Park.
Headliners for ROMP 2022 include the Punch Brothers, The Del McCoury Band, Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives, Leftover Salmon, Rhiannon Giddens, Tommy Emmanuel, Steep Canyon Rangers, Dan Tyminski Band, and We Banjo 3.
For Tickets and more information visit: rompfest.com.